$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Express Crew 4x4 HTDCloth CarPlay BackupCam A/C XM
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Express Crew 4x4 HTDCloth CarPlay BackupCam A/C XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 77,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, LOW-KM, Sharp-looking One-Owner RAM 1500 from Cobourg, ON! This Crew Cab Express 4x4 model looks great in its Burgundy paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, Automatic headlights, foglights, black side mirrors, step sides, colour-matched bumpers and grille, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust, spray-in bedliner, soft folding Trifecta Tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 HEMI Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, heated front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, All-Weather floor mats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Attached, LOW KM, One-Owner RAM with Sharp Styling!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-623-2906