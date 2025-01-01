Menu
<p>Super-Clean, LOW-KM, Sharp-looking One-Owner RAM 1500 from Cobourg, ON! This Crew Cab Express 4x4 model looks great in its Burgundy paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, Automatic headlights, foglights, black side mirrors, step sides, colour-matched bumpers and grille, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust, spray-in bedliner, soft folding Trifecta Tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 HEMI Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, heated front seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, All-Weather floor mats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, LOW KM, One-Owner RAM with Sharp Styling!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

77,366 KM

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Express Crew 4x4 HTDCloth CarPlay BackupCam A/C XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,366KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT1LG310985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 77,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, LOW-KM, Sharp-looking One-Owner RAM 1500 from Cobourg, ON! This Crew Cab Express 4x4 model looks great in its Burgundy paint and Black factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, Automatic headlights, foglights, black side mirrors, step sides, colour-matched bumpers and grille, a trailer hitch, tinted privacy glass, sporty dual exhaust, spray-in bedliner, soft folding Trifecta Tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 HEMI Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, heated front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, All-Weather floor mats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, TOW/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Attached, LOW KM, One-Owner RAM with Sharp Styling!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

