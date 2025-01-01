2021 Buick Encore

Menu
<p>Super-Clean local Buick Encore from Bowmanville, ON! This Preferred AWD model looks absolutely stunning in its Dark Blue paint and factory machined alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, colour-matched side mirrors, blind spot monitor, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, chromed accents, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, a power-adjustable drivers seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OnStar Routing, WiFi settings, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Great looking All-Wheel-Drive SUV!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Used
129,608KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJESB4MB330377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean local Buick Encore from Bowmanville, ON! This Preferred AWD model looks absolutely stunning in its Dark Blue paint and factory machined alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, colour-matched side mirrors, blind spot monitor, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, chromed accents, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OnStar Routing, WiFi settings, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Attached, Great looking All-Wheel-Drive SUV!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2021 Buick Encore