$19,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore
PreferredAWD Cloth Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam A/C
2021 Buick Encore
PreferredAWD Cloth Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,608 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean local Buick Encore from Bowmanville, ON! This Preferred AWD model looks absolutely stunning in its Dark Blue paint and factory machined alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, colour-matched side mirrors, blind spot monitor, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, chromed accents, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OnStar Routing, WiFi settings, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Attached, Great looking All-Wheel-Drive SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906