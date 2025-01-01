$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore
Preferred AWD XM Projection Back Up Cam Rem Start
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour charcoal grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 329065
- Mileage 31,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean, low kms Encore from Hawkesbury, ON. 1.4 litre turbocharged 4 cylinder, engine, all wheel drive, factory alloy wheels, beautiful metallic red paint, deep tinted windows, 18" factory alloy wheels, project your phone to the factory stereo, back up camera, bluetooth, 2 proxy keys with push button start and remote start, previous non smoker, balance of GM drivetrain warranty remaining, clean as a whip and only 31,669km!
Carfax Claims Free
Call (905) 623-2906
Ryan (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Mark (905) 431-0966 email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906