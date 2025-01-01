Menu
<p>Super clean, low kms Encore from Hawkesbury, ON.  1.4 litre turbocharged 4 cylinder, engine, all wheel drive, factory alloy wheels, beautiful metallic red paint, deep tinted windows, 18 factory alloy wheels, project your phone to the factory stereo, back up camera, bluetooth, 2 proxy keys with push button start and remote start, previous non smoker, balance of GM drivetrain warranty remaining, clean as a whip and only 31,669km!</p><p>Carfax Claims Free</p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p>Ryan (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p>Mark (905) 431-0966 email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2021 Buick Encore

31,669 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Encore

Preferred AWD XM Projection Back Up Cam Rem Start

12845644

2021 Buick Encore

Preferred AWD XM Projection Back Up Cam Rem Start

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,669KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJESB2MB329065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour charcoal grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 329065
  • Mileage 31,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, low kms Encore from Hawkesbury, ON.  1.4 litre turbocharged 4 cylinder, engine, all wheel drive, factory alloy wheels, beautiful metallic red paint, deep tinted windows, 18" factory alloy wheels, project your phone to the factory stereo, back up camera, bluetooth, 2 proxy keys with push button start and remote start, previous non smoker, balance of GM drivetrain warranty remaining, clean as a whip and only 31,669km!

Carfax Claims Free

Call (905) 623-2906

Ryan (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Mark (905) 431-0966 email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-623-2906

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2021 Buick Encore