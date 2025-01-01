Menu
<p>Super-Clean, LOW LOW KM Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Arnprior, ON! This W/T 2WD model is beautiful in its Blue paint and painted Steel wheels! The exterior features keyless entry, Automatic headlights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tow-style mirrors with integrated turn signals, rear bumper steps, a spray-in Chevrolet Bed-Liner and Bed Pad insert, soft folding tonneau cover, a powerful 4.3L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and ready for anything, with rubberized interior floor and cloth seating for 3 with its fold-up centre console, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel Cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, LOW-LOW-KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Ryan (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Mark (905) 431-0966 email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

26,795 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck RegCab 2WD FM A/C CarPlay/AAuto RearCam

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck RegCab 2WD FM A/C CarPlay/AAuto RearCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

VIN 3GCNWAEH8MG156460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 26,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, LOW LOW KM Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Arnprior, ON! This W/T 2WD model is beautiful in its Blue paint and painted Steel wheels! The exterior features keyless entry, Automatic headlights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tow-style mirrors with integrated turn signals, rear bumper steps, a spray-in Chevrolet Bed-Liner and Bed Pad insert, soft folding tonneau cover, a powerful 4.3L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and ready for anything, with rubberized interior floor and cloth seating for 3 with its fold-up centre console, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel Cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, LOW-LOW-KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Ryan (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Mark (905) 431-0966 email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
