2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck RegCab 2WD FM A/C CarPlay/AAuto RearCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 26,795 KM
Super-Clean, LOW LOW KM Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Arnprior, ON! This W/T 2WD model is beautiful in its Blue paint and painted Steel wheels! The exterior features keyless entry, Automatic headlights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, tow-style mirrors with integrated turn signals, rear bumper steps, a spray-in Chevrolet Bed-Liner and Bed Pad insert, soft folding tonneau cover, a powerful 4.3L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and ready for anything, with rubberized interior floor and cloth seating for 3 with its fold-up centre console, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel Cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, LOW-LOW-KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Ryan (905) 429-9680 email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Mark (905) 431-0966 email: mark@markrainford.ca
905-623-2906