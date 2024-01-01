$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
BigBend 4x4 NAV CarPlay BackupCam Driver Assist XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW LOW KM Ford Bronco Sport from Kingston, ON! This Big Bend 4x4 model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks amazing in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, parking sensors, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning and centring assist, adaptive cruise control, a trailer hitch, cool looking factory grey alloy wheels, rear hatch opening glass, and a peppy 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine and automatic transmission powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar controls, a spacious rear seating area with zip-up cargo pouches, all-weather mats front and rear, including a cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio, cruise and driver assist controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, and Backup Camera, Wireless Device Charger, A/C Climate Control with front and rear window defrost settings, "G.O.A.T." Driving Modes, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Bronco, ready for wherever the road takes you!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
