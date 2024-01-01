Menu
Super-Clean LOW LOW KM Ford Bronco Sport from Kingston, ON! This Big Bend 4x4 model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks amazing in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, parking sensors, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning and centring assist, adaptive cruise control, a trailer hitch, cool looking factory grey alloy wheels, rear hatch opening glass, and a peppy 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine and automatic transmission powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar controls, a spacious rear seating area with zip-up cargo pouches, all-weather mats front and rear, including a cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio, cruise and driver assist controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, and Backup Camera, Wireless Device Charger, A/C Climate Control with front and rear window defrost settings, G.O.A.T. Driving Modes, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Bronco, ready for wherever the road takes you!

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
38,069 KM
$31,995 + tax & licensing

VIN 3FMCR9B64MRB40336

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean LOW LOW KM Ford Bronco Sport from Kingston, ON! This Big Bend 4x4 model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks amazing in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack rails, tinted rear privacy glass, parking sensors, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning and centring assist, adaptive cruise control, a trailer hitch, cool looking factory grey alloy wheels, rear hatch opening glass, and a peppy 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine and automatic transmission powering the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar controls, a spacious rear seating area with zip-up cargo pouches, all-weather mats front and rear, including a cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio, cruise and driver assist controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, and Backup Camera, Wireless Device Charger, A/C Climate Control with front and rear window defrost settings, "G.O.A.T." Driving Modes, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Bronco, ready for wherever the road takes you!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

