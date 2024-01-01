$27,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
ST Line AWD HTD Lthr Sunroof CarPlay XM RemStart
2021 Ford Edge
ST Line AWD HTD Lthr Sunroof CarPlay XM RemStart
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,479 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Ford Edge from Kingston, ON! This ST Line AWD model looks incredible in its Blue paint and factory Alloy wheels, with great options both inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a Panoramic Sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, a blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, tinted privacy glass, parking sensors, a sleek rear spoiler and sporty dual exhaust, a trailer hitch, power rear liftgate, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, All-Wheel-Drive and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather power-adjustable front seats with microfiber centres, driver lumbar controls, red accent stitching throughout, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, HUGE central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Digital Owners Manual, Passenger Entertainment Games, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear defrost settings, Wireless Device charger, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, Auto Stop Override Button, and more!
Carfax Attached, Amazing looking and Driving SUV with plenty of options!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906