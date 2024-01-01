Menu
<p>Super-Clean Ford Edge from Kingston, ON! This ST Line AWD model looks incredible in its Blue paint and factory Alloy wheels, with great options both inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a Panoramic Sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, a blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, tinted privacy glass, parking sensors, a sleek rear spoiler and sporty dual exhaust, a trailer hitch, power rear liftgate, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, All-Wheel-Drive and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather power-adjustable front seats with microfiber centres, driver lumbar controls, red accent stitching throughout, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, HUGE central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Digital Owners Manual, Passenger Entertainment Games, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear defrost settings, Wireless Device charger, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, Auto Stop Override Button, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Amazing looking and Driving SUV with plenty of options!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2021 Ford Edge

91,479 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

ST Line AWD HTD Lthr Sunroof CarPlay XM RemStart

11934971

2021 Ford Edge

ST Line AWD HTD Lthr Sunroof CarPlay XM RemStart

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,479KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J9XMBA32161

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,479 KM

Super-Clean Ford Edge from Kingston, ON! This ST Line AWD model looks incredible in its Blue paint and factory Alloy wheels, with great options both inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a Panoramic Sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, a blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, tinted privacy glass, parking sensors, a sleek rear spoiler and sporty dual exhaust, a trailer hitch, power rear liftgate, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, All-Wheel-Drive and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather power-adjustable front seats with microfiber centres, driver lumbar controls, red accent stitching throughout, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, HUGE central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Digital Owners Manual, Passenger Entertainment Games, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear defrost settings, Wireless Device charger, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, Auto Stop Override Button, and more!

 

Carfax Attached, Amazing looking and Driving SUV with plenty of options!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2021 Ford Edge