$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
TitaniumHybrid AWD HTD-Leather NAV PremiumAudio XM
2021 Ford Escape
TitaniumHybrid AWD HTD-Leather NAV PremiumAudio XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean and well-maintained Ford Escape Hybrid from Cobourg, ON! This Titanium Hybrid AWD model looks sharp in its Burgundy paint, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity key, along with coded entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, remote power tailgate, blind spot monitors, adaptive cruise controls, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous machine-finished factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine with Hybrid Drive System and CVT Auto Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated leather front seats with driver's lumbar and memory controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C Climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, Parking Assist System, Universal Garage door opener and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great Options and History of Regular Maintenance!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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