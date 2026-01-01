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<p>Super-Clean and well-maintained Ford Escape Hybrid from Cobourg, ON! This Titanium Hybrid AWD model looks sharp in its Burgundy paint, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity key, along with coded entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, remote power tailgate, blind spot monitors, adaptive cruise controls, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous machine-finished factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine with Hybrid Drive System and CVT Auto Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated leather front seats with drivers lumbar and memory controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C Climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, Parking Assist System, Universal Garage door opener and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great Options and History of Regular Maintenance!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2021 Ford Escape

157,171 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford Escape

TitaniumHybrid AWD HTD-Leather NAV PremiumAudio XM

Watch This Vehicle
14005668

2021 Ford Escape

TitaniumHybrid AWD HTD-Leather NAV PremiumAudio XM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,171KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ3MUA71377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean and well-maintained Ford Escape Hybrid from Cobourg, ON! This Titanium Hybrid AWD model looks sharp in its Burgundy paint, with fantastic options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity key, along with coded entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, remote power tailgate, blind spot monitors, adaptive cruise controls, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous machine-finished factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine with Hybrid Drive System and CVT Auto Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated leather front seats with driver's lumbar and memory controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C Climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, Parking Assist System, Universal Garage door opener and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great Options and History of Regular Maintenance!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2021 Ford Escape