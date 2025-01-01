$38,995+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Acadia
AT4 AWD HTD/CLD LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 64,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM GMC Acadia from Brockville, ON! This AT4 model is absolutely stunning in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with amazing options inside and out, making it the perfect road trip vehicle! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity key, a remote power liftgate, dual sunroof, automatic headlights, fog lights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, parking sensors, a trailer hitch, black factory Alloy wheels, sporty dual exhaust, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the AWD system! The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated and cooled power-adjustable front leather seats and lumbar control, driver's memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, and an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, multi-function heads up display, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera, SkyView Camera, Front View parking camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control, button gear selection, AWD control knob, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, and more!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
