Super-Clean LOW KM GMC Acadia from Brockville, ON! This AT4 model is absolutely stunning in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with amazing options inside and out, making it the perfect road trip vehicle! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity key, a remote power liftgate, dual sunroof, automatic headlights, fog lights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, parking sensors, a trailer hitch, black factory Alloy wheels, sporty dual exhaust, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the AWD system! The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated and cooled power-adjustable front leather seats and lumbar control, drivers memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, and an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, multi-function heads up display, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera, SkyView Camera, Front View parking camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control, button gear selection, AWD control knob, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, and more!

2021 GMC Acadia

64,914 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Acadia

AT4 AWD HTD/CLD LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam

2021 GMC Acadia

AT4 AWD HTD/CLD LTHR Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,914KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNLLS6MZ165839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 64,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean LOW KM GMC Acadia from Brockville, ON! This AT4 model is absolutely stunning in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with amazing options inside and out, making it the perfect road trip vehicle! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity key, a remote power liftgate, dual sunroof, automatic headlights, fog lights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, parking sensors, a trailer hitch, black factory Alloy wheels, sporty dual exhaust, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the AWD system! The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated and cooled power-adjustable front leather seats and lumbar control, driver's memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, and an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, multi-function heads up display, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera, SkyView Camera, Front View parking camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control, button gear selection, AWD control knob, hill descent assist, universal garage door opener, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2021 GMC Acadia