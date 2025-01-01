$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain
SLE ELEV AWD Sunroof CarPlay NAV HTD Cloth RearCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,534 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean One-Owner GMC Terrain from Lasalle, ON! This SLE Elevation AWD Model looks and drives incredibly, with great options and upgrades inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, remote power liftgate, a HUGE panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, automatic headlights and automatic highbeams, tinted rear privacy glass, blind spot monitor, forward collision warning adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, integrated mirror turn signals, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels and Dark Glossy Grey paint, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V/SD accessory ports, AWD selection knob, hill descent assist, power sliding sunshade, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner SUV with Great-KM
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
