<p>WOW! Super-Clean One-Owner GMC Terrain from Lasalle, ON! This SLE Elevation AWD Model looks and drives incredibly, with great options and upgrades inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, remote power liftgate, a HUGE panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, automatic headlights and automatic highbeams, tinted rear privacy glass, blind spot monitor, forward collision warning adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, integrated mirror turn signals, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels and Dark Glossy Grey paint, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive System! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V/SD accessory ports, AWD selection knob, hill descent assist, power sliding sunshade, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner SUV with Great-KM</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2021 GMC Terrain

74,534 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain

SLE ELEV AWD Sunroof CarPlay NAV HTD Cloth RearCam

12598156

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE ELEV AWD Sunroof CarPlay NAV HTD Cloth RearCam

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,534KM
VIN 3GKALTEV8ML336090

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,534 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

2021 GMC Terrain