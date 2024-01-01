$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
EX Heated Cloth Alloys CarPlay Bluetooth BackupCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, LOW LOW KM, Local, One-Owner Kia Soul from Bowmanville, ON! This EX model comes with some great options inside and out and is a rare find with only around 14,150KM! The exterior looks great in its White paint and dark factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, a large factory power sunroof, tinted privacy glass, nice red pinstripes, sharp exterior styling, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor/warning, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front cloth seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating and cargo area, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MP3 capabilities and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports, multiple drive modes, Auto Stop/Start Settings and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Local One-Owner with LOW LOW KMS!
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
