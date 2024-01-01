Menu
<p>Super-Clean, LOW LOW KM, Local, One-Owner Kia Soul from Bowmanville, ON! This EX model comes with some great options inside and out and is a rare find with only around 14,150KM! The exterior looks great in its White paint and dark factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, a large factory power sunroof, tinted privacy glass, nice red pinstripes, sharp exterior styling, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor/warning, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front cloth seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating and cargo area, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MP3 capabilities and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports, multiple drive modes, Auto Stop/Start Settings and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Local One-Owner with LOW LOW KMS!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2021 Kia Soul

14,154 KM

$24,995

2021 Kia Soul

EX Heated Cloth Alloys CarPlay Bluetooth BackupCam

2021 Kia Soul

EX Heated Cloth Alloys CarPlay Bluetooth BackupCam

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU1M7130137

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,154 KM

Super-Clean, LOW LOW KM, Local, One-Owner Kia Soul from Bowmanville, ON! This EX model comes with some great options inside and out and is a rare find with only around 14,150KM! The exterior looks great in its White paint and dark factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, a large factory power sunroof, tinted privacy glass, nice red pinstripes, sharp exterior styling, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor/warning, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front cloth seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating and cargo area, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MP3 capabilities and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports, multiple drive modes, Auto Stop/Start Settings and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Local One-Owner with LOW LOW KMS!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2021 Kia Soul