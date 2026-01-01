Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean, well-equipped RAM 1500 Classic from Ottawa, ON! This SLT Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Black/Black Colour scheme, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, tow-style foldout mirrors, tinted privacy glass, black side steps, colour-matched bumpers and grille, sporty dual rear exhaust, a trailer hitch, power sliding rear window, spray-in bedliner, folding tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front cloth seating with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, seating for up to 6 through its fold-up centre console, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, turn knob gear selection and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, an integrated electronic trailer brake, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with <em>Alpine</em> Premium Audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C cliamate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Tow/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, universal garage door openers, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Report Attached, Sharp-Looking Truck with Options and Power!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

176,756 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4X4 HTD-Cloth Alpine NAV XM BackupCam A/C HEMI

Watch This Vehicle
14162734

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4X4 HTD-Cloth Alpine NAV XM BackupCam A/C HEMI

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5

905-623-2906

  1. 1779823938
  2. 1779823938
  3. 1779823939
  4. 1779823939
  5. 1779823939
  6. 1779823939
  7. 1779823937
  8. 1779823938
  9. 1779823939
  10. 1779823925
  11. 1779823925
  12. 1779823925
  13. 1779823937
  14. 1779823925
  15. 1779823925
  16. 1779823935
  17. 1779823939
  18. 1779823938
  19. 1779823937
  20. 1779823936
  21. 1779823937
  22. 1779823936
  23. 1779823937
  24. 1779823938
  25. 1779823937
  26. 1779823939
  27. 1779823939
  28. 1779823938
  29. 1779823938
  30. 1779823936
  31. 1779823933
  32. 1779823937
  33. 1779823939
  34. 1779823934
  35. 1779823934
  36. 1779823934
  37. 1779823935
  38. 1779823935
  39. 1779823934
  40. 1779823924
  41. 1779823937
  42. 1779823939
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
176,756KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT4MS576512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, well-equipped RAM 1500 Classic from Ottawa, ON! This SLT Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Black/Black Colour scheme, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, tow-style foldout mirrors, tinted privacy glass, black side steps, colour-matched bumpers and grille, sporty dual rear exhaust, a trailer hitch, power sliding rear window, spray-in bedliner, folding tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front cloth seating with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, seating for up to 6 through its fold-up centre console, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, turn knob gear selection and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, an integrated electronic trailer brake, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Alpine Premium Audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C cliamate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Tow/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, universal garage door openers, and more!

 

Carfax Report Attached, Sharp-Looking Truck with Options and Power!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 HTD-Cloth Alpine NAV XM BackupCam A/C HEMI for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 HTD-Cloth Alpine NAV XM BackupCam A/C HEMI 176,756 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD HeatedCloth FM Bluetooth KeylessEntry Alloy for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD HeatedCloth FM Bluetooth KeylessEntry Alloy 102,230 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge ST AWD Heated Leather/Wheel Panoroof XM CarPlay AC for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 Ford Edge ST AWD Heated Leather/Wheel Panoroof XM CarPlay AC 52,956 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2021 RAM 1500 Classic