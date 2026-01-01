$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4X4 HTD-Cloth Alpine NAV XM BackupCam A/C HEMI
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4X4 HTD-Cloth Alpine NAV XM BackupCam A/C HEMI
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
905-623-2906
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 176,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, well-equipped RAM 1500 Classic from Ottawa, ON! This SLT Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Black/Black Colour scheme, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, tow-style foldout mirrors, tinted privacy glass, black side steps, colour-matched bumpers and grille, sporty dual rear exhaust, a trailer hitch, power sliding rear window, spray-in bedliner, folding tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.7L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front cloth seating with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, seating for up to 6 through its fold-up centre console, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, turn knob gear selection and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, an integrated electronic trailer brake, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Alpine Premium Audio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C cliamate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Tow/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, universal garage door openers, and more!
Carfax Report Attached, Sharp-Looking Truck with Options and Power!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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