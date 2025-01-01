2021 Subaru ASCENT

Menu
<p>WOW! Super-Clean, very well-equipped Subaru Ascent from Peterborough, ON! This Limited AWD 8-Passenger model looks stunning in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote power liftgate, proximity keys, automatic headlights/highbeams, foglights, a HUGE Panoramic sunroof, colour-matched heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitors, rear cross alert, parking sensors, adaptive cruise, forward collision warnings and lane keep assist settings, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, sporty dual exhaust, gorgeous split spoke factory machine finished alloy wheels, a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged Boxer engine and CVT Auto Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive! The interior is clean, comfortable and spacious with Leather seating for 8 occupants, including heated front and mid row seats, power adjustable front seats with drivers lumbar control and memory settings, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central Touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Multi-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, X-Mode Driving Setting, SOS Button, Convex Passenger Mirror for rear row monitoring, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Smooth Driving SUV, Perfect for the Whole Family or Comfortable Cruising!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

104,560 KM

Details Description Features

Limited 8Pass AWD HTD-Lthr Moonroof NAV XM CarPlay

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

104,560KM
VIN 4S4WMALDXM3424630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 104,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

905-623-2906

