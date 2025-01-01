$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru ASCENT
Limited 8Pass AWD HTD-Lthr Moonroof NAV XM CarPlay
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 104,560 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean, very well-equipped Subaru Ascent from Peterborough, ON! This Limited AWD 8-Passenger model looks stunning in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote power liftgate, proximity keys, automatic headlights/highbeams, foglights, a HUGE Panoramic sunroof, colour-matched heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitors, rear cross alert, parking sensors, adaptive cruise, forward collision warnings and lane keep assist settings, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, sporty dual exhaust, gorgeous split spoke factory machine finished alloy wheels, a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder turbocharged Boxer engine and CVT Auto Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive! The interior is clean, comfortable and spacious with Leather seating for 8 occupants, including heated front and mid row seats, power adjustable front seats with driver's lumbar control and memory settings, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central Touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Multi-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, X-Mode Driving Setting, SOS Button, Convex Passenger Mirror for rear row monitoring, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Smooth Driving SUV, Perfect for the Whole Family or Comfortable Cruising!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
