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<p>WOW! Super-Clean, sharp-looking Toyota Corolla from Brockville, ON! This SE Hatchback model looks incredible in its stunning Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, automatic headlights and automatic high beams, colour-matched heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted privacy glass, blind spot monitors, radar adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and parking sensors, a sporty dual rear exhaust, sleek rear spoiler, beautiful factory machine-finished alloy wheels and a peppy, fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and CVT Auto transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating with drivers lumbar control, comfortable rear bench seating, a large cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, heated windshield wiper area, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Backup Camera, Wireless device charger, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Sport Driving mode, Auto Hold Brake setting, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Stunning Hatchback with Great Options, Sharp-Styling and Fuel Economy!</p><p><strong>Our price includes safety certification, NO ADMIN FEES!</strong></p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

106,911 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE HTD-Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth Backup Cam CarPlay AC

Watch This Vehicle
14517850

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE HTD-Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth Backup Cam CarPlay AC

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5

905-623-2906

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,911KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE4M3138489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,911 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super-Clean, sharp-looking Toyota Corolla from Brockville, ON! This SE Hatchback model looks incredible in its stunning Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, automatic headlights and automatic high beams, colour-matched heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted privacy glass, blind spot monitors, radar adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and parking sensors, a sporty dual rear exhaust, sleek rear spoiler, beautiful factory machine-finished alloy wheels and a peppy, fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and CVT Auto transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating with driver's lumbar control, comfortable rear bench seating, a large cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, heated windshield wiper area, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Backup Camera, Wireless device charger, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Sport Driving mode, Auto Hold Brake setting, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Stunning Hatchback with Great Options, Sharp-Styling and Fuel Economy!

Our price includes safety certification, NO ADMIN FEES!

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2021 Toyota Corolla