$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
SE HTD-Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth Backup Cam CarPlay AC
2021 Toyota Corolla
SE HTD-Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth Backup Cam CarPlay AC
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
905-623-2906
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,911 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean, sharp-looking Toyota Corolla from Brockville, ON! This SE Hatchback model looks incredible in its stunning Blue paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, automatic headlights and automatic high beams, colour-matched heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted privacy glass, blind spot monitors, radar adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and parking sensors, a sporty dual rear exhaust, sleek rear spoiler, beautiful factory machine-finished alloy wheels and a peppy, fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and CVT Auto transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seating with driver's lumbar control, comfortable rear bench seating, a large cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, heated windshield wiper area, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Backup Camera, Wireless device charger, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Sport Driving mode, Auto Hold Brake setting, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Stunning Hatchback with Great Options, Sharp-Styling and Fuel Economy!
Our price includes safety certification, NO ADMIN FEES!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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