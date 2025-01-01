Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Snappy little Maverick XLT AWD, 2.0 litre 4 cylinder, automatic, power windows, locks, mirrors, tilt, cruise control, large touch screen with back up camera, bluetooth, carplay and android audio, beautiful two-tone interior with orange accents and orange reverse stitching, factory alloy wheels, folding soft tonneau cover, well maintained, non smoker, no pets.</p><p>Carfax Claims Free!</p><p>Call (905) 623-2906 </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680</p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966</p>

2022 Ford Maverick

94,155 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD Tow Pckg Alloys Back Up Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12914033

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD Tow Pckg Alloys Back Up Cam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1756416502142
  2. 1756416502648
  3. 1756416503103
  4. 1756416503566
  5. 1756416504032
  6. 1756416504474
  7. 1756416504943
  8. 1756416505370
  9. 1756416505801
  10. 1756416506282
  11. 1756416506715
  12. 1756416507171
  13. 1756416507612
  14. 1756416508059
  15. 1756416508581
  16. 1756416509049
  17. 1756416509477
  18. 1756416509950
  19. 1756416510427
  20. 1756416510854
  21. 1756416511290
  22. 1756416511770
  23. 1756416512180
  24. 1756416512608
  25. 1756416513069
  26. 1756416513511
  27. 1756416513954
  28. 1756416514396
  29. 1756416514836
  30. 1756416515270
  31. 1756416515691
  32. 1756416516155
  33. 1756416516590
  34. 1756416517009
  35. 1756416517509
  36. 1756416517960
  37. 1756416518406
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,155KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F93NRA36823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey/Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Snappy little Maverick XLT AWD, 2.0 litre 4 cylinder, automatic, power windows, locks, mirrors, tilt, cruise control, large touch screen with back up camera, bluetooth, carplay and android audio, beautiful two-tone interior with orange accents and orange reverse stitching, factory alloy wheels, folding soft tonneau cover, well maintained, non smoker, no pets.

Carfax Claims Free!

Call (905) 623-2906 

Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2018 GMC Canyon 4WD SLT Crew 3.6 V6 Lthr Touch Screen BT Rear Cam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 GMC Canyon 4WD SLT Crew 3.6 V6 Lthr Touch Screen BT Rear Cam 130,737 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus DVD Lthr Nav BT Pwr Doors Liftgat for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus DVD Lthr Nav BT Pwr Doors Liftgat 103,831 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD HTD-Cloth PanoRoof NAV CarPlay BackupCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD HTD-Cloth PanoRoof NAV CarPlay BackupCam 135,221 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2022 Ford Maverick