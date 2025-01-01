$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT AWD Tow Pckg Alloys Back Up Cam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey/Orange
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Snappy little Maverick XLT AWD, 2.0 litre 4 cylinder, automatic, power windows, locks, mirrors, tilt, cruise control, large touch screen with back up camera, bluetooth, carplay and android audio, beautiful two-tone interior with orange accents and orange reverse stitching, factory alloy wheels, folding soft tonneau cover, well maintained, non smoker, no pets.
Carfax Claims Free!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 926-9680
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966
