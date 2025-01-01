Menu
<p>Super-Clean, sharp-looking GMC Sierra 1500 from Kingston, ON! This Elevation Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Black paint and Black factory alloy wheels. This previous non-smoker with dealer service history is a real showstopper with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys and a remote tailgate release, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, gorgeous split spoke Black factory Alloy wheels with <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES FRESHLY INSTALLED</strong></span>, Black side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear glass, rear tailgate step assist, bumper steps, a sporty dual rear exhaust, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine with Fresh Oil and Automatic Transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, All-Weather floor mats, electronic 4x4 selection, trailer assist mode, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear wimdoe defrost settings, Hill descent assist, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, universal garage door opener, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Beautiful GMC just waiting for you, to turn heads as you drive it away!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

81,876 KM

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 4X4 CREW HTD-CLTH CarPlay FM/XM Dual-A/C

12813307

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 4X4 CREW HTD-CLTH CarPlay FM/XM Dual-A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,876KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED5NZ121890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, sharp-looking GMC Sierra 1500 from Kingston, ON! This Elevation Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Black paint and Black factory alloy wheels. This previous non-smoker with dealer service history is a real showstopper with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys and a remote tailgate release, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, gorgeous split spoke Black factory Alloy wheels with NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES FRESHLY INSTALLED, Black side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear glass, rear tailgate step assist, bumper steps, a sporty dual rear exhaust, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine with Fresh Oil and Automatic Transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, All-Weather floor mats, electronic 4x4 selection, trailer assist mode, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear wimdoe defrost settings, Hill descent assist, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, universal garage door opener, and more!

 

Carfax Attached, Beautiful GMC just waiting for you, to turn heads as you drive it away!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$51,995

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2022 GMC Sierra 1500