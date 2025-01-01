$51,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation 4X4 CREW HTD-CLTH CarPlay FM/XM Dual-A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,876 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, sharp-looking GMC Sierra 1500 from Kingston, ON! This Elevation Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Black paint and Black factory alloy wheels. This previous non-smoker with dealer service history is a real showstopper with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, proximity keys and a remote tailgate release, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, gorgeous split spoke Black factory Alloy wheels with NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES FRESHLY INSTALLED, Black side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear glass, rear tailgate step assist, bumper steps, a sporty dual rear exhaust, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine with Fresh Oil and Automatic Transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, power door locks, windows and mirrors, All-Weather floor mats, electronic 4x4 selection, trailer assist mode, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with BOSE Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Settings and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear wimdoe defrost settings, Hill descent assist, USB/USB-C/12V accessory ports, universal garage door opener, and more!
Carfax Attached, Beautiful GMC just waiting for you, to turn heads as you drive it away!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
