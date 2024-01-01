$32,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD Htd Lthr Sunroof NAV CarPlay Backup Cam XM
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD Htd Lthr Sunroof NAV CarPlay Backup Cam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,794 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW-LOW-KM GMC Terrain from Port Hope, ON! This SLT AWD model looks stunning in its Black/Black colour scheme and comes with a TON of options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a power rear liftgate, a LARGE Panoramic sunroof with power sliding sunshade, a set of gorgeous black factory alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights and automatic high-beams, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alerts, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, roof rack rails, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar control, driver-side memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a HEATED leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, start/stop override button, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with BOSE premium audio system, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Hotspot settings, and Backup Camera, Automatic Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, central button shift controls with Low Range, USB/AUX/SD/12V accessory ports, universal garage door opener, OnStar services and more!
Balance of Factory Coverage Remaining!
Carfax Claims Free, Super-Low-KM, SUV with sharp styling and looks!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906