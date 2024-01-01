2022 GMC Terrain

Menu
<p>Super-Clean LOW-LOW-KM GMC Terrain from Port Hope, ON! This SLT AWD model looks stunning in its Black/Black colour scheme and comes with a TON of options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a power rear liftgate, a LARGE Panoramic sunroof with power sliding sunshade, a set of gorgeous black factory alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights and automatic high-beams, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alerts, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, roof rack rails, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated front leather seats with power adjustment, lumbar control, driver-side memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a HEATED leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, start/stop override button, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with BOSE premium audio system, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, WiFi Hotspot settings, and Backup Camera, Automatic Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, central button shift controls with Low Range, USB/AUX/SD/12V accessory ports, universal garage door opener, OnStar services and more!</p><p> </p><p>Balance of Factory Coverage Remaining!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Super-Low-KM, SUV with sharp styling and looks!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

35,794 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

VIN 3GKALVEV3NL216937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

