Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean Low Km One Owner Hyundai Kona from Cobourg, ON! This Preferred AWD model has some great options and looks stunning in its Battleship Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, tinted rear privacy glass, sleek roof rack rails and rear spoiler, a small trailer hitch perfect for a bike or luggage rack, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and CVT auto transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, a comfortable rear seating area and good sized cargo area with privacy shade, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, multiple drive modes including Sport/Smart Mode, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi Settings, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports, Auto Stop/Start, differential lock and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Balance of Factory Warranty!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2022 Hyundai KONA

86,836 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD Heated Cloth CarPlay XM BackupCam AC

Watch This Vehicle
11962863

2022 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD Heated Cloth CarPlay XM BackupCam AC

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1732726003
  2. 1732726003
  3. 1732726004
  4. 1732726003
  5. 1732726004
  6. 1732726004
  7. 1732726002
  8. 1732725999
  9. 1732726000
  10. 1732726002
  11. 1732726003
  12. 1732726003
  13. 1732726001
  14. 1732726002
  15. 1732726002
  16. 1732726000
  17. 1732726002
  18. 1732726001
  19. 1732726003
  20. 1732726000
  21. 1732726002
  22. 1732725998
  23. 1732726003
  24. 1732726000
  25. 1732726001
  26. 1732726003
  27. 1732726003
  28. 1732726003
  29. 1732726002
  30. 1732725999
  31. 1732726002
  32. 1732726002
  33. 1732726001
  34. 1732725999
  35. 1732725997
  36. 1732725997
  37. 1732726000
  38. 1732725999
  39. 1732726001
  40. 1732725998
  41. 1732726002
  42. 1732726002
  43. 1732725998
  44. 1732726002
  45. 1732725999
  46. 1732725996
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,836KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB8NU883202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Low Km One Owner Hyundai Kona from Cobourg, ON! This Preferred AWD model has some great options and looks stunning in its Battleship Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, tinted rear privacy glass, sleek roof rack rails and rear spoiler, a small trailer hitch perfect for a bike or luggage rack, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and CVT auto transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, a comfortable rear seating area and good sized cargo area with privacy shade, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, multiple drive modes including Sport/Smart Mode, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi Settings, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports, Auto Stop/Start, differential lock and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Balance of Factory Warranty!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD Heated Cloth CarPlay XM BackupCam AC for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD Heated Cloth CarPlay XM BackupCam AC 86,836 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth XM BackupCam Alloys for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE HTD LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth XM BackupCam Alloys 140,752 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 CrewCab HEMI Cloth 6Pass FM/XM A/C Alloys for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2016 RAM 1500 ST 4x4 CrewCab HEMI Cloth 6Pass FM/XM A/C Alloys 128,959 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai KONA