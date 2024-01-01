$23,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD Heated Cloth CarPlay XM BackupCam AC
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,836 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Low Km One Owner Hyundai Kona from Cobourg, ON! This Preferred AWD model has some great options and looks stunning in its Battleship Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys and remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, blind spot monitor, lane departure assist, tinted rear privacy glass, sleek roof rack rails and rear spoiler, a small trailer hitch perfect for a bike or luggage rack, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and CVT auto transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, a comfortable rear seating area and good sized cargo area with privacy shade, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, multiple drive modes including Sport/Smart Mode, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi Settings, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports, Auto Stop/Start, differential lock and more!
Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Balance of Factory Warranty!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
