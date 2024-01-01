Menu
<p>Super-Clean LOW KM Kia Forte from Belleville, ON! This LX FWD model looks great in its Black paint and has all the options you need to get you where you want to go in comfort and convenience! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, steel wheels with nice factory covers, sporty exterior styling, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and IVT Auto-Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a spacious rear seating area, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB/MP3 capabilities, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Sport/Normal/Smart driving modes for varied driving experiences, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great Commuter/Student Vehicle!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2022 Kia Forte

61,699 KM

$20,995

2022 Kia Forte

LX HTDCloth Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam FM Keyless

2022 Kia Forte

LX HTDCloth Bluetooth CarPlay BackupCam FM Keyless

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

Used
61,699KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD0NE512188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean LOW KM Kia Forte from Belleville, ON! This LX FWD model looks great in its Black paint and has all the options you need to get you where you want to go in comfort and convenience! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, steel wheels with nice factory covers, sporty exterior styling, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and IVT Auto-Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a spacious rear seating area, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB/MP3 capabilities, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Sport/Normal/Smart driving modes for varied driving experiences, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great Commuter/Student Vehicle!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-623-2906

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2022 Kia Forte