2022 Kia Forte
2022 Kia Forte
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM Kia Forte from Belleville, ON! This LX FWD model looks great in its Black paint and has all the options you need to get you where you want to go in comfort and convenience! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, steel wheels with nice factory covers, sporty exterior styling, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and IVT Auto-Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a spacious rear seating area, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB/MP3 capabilities, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Sport/Normal/Smart driving modes for varied driving experiences, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great Commuter/Student Vehicle!
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
