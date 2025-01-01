Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW! Ultra-Clean, LOW LOW KM, One-Owner Mazda CX-3 from Belleville, ON! This GS AWD model looks stunning in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proxy keys, automatic headlights, blind spot monitors, lane departure warning, a factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission driving the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth-centred front seats with nice bolstering, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a rear privacy shade, and comfortable rear seating, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a central touch screen AM/FM HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, SPORT Driving mode, Auto Hold Brake and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, LOW KM and Fantastic Options!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2022 Mazda CX-3

26,008 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD HeatedCloth Sunroof Apple CarPlay BackupCam

Watch This Vehicle
13082372

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD HeatedCloth Sunroof Apple CarPlay BackupCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1760718042
  2. 1760718043
  3. 1760718043
  4. 1760718043
  5. 1760718035
  6. 1760718043
  7. 1760718043
  8. 1760718043
  9. 1760718043
  10. 1760718042
  11. 1760718039
  12. 1760718040
  13. 1760718043
  14. 1760718040
  15. 1760718042
  16. 1760718041
  17. 1760718042
  18. 1760718042
  19. 1760718041
  20. 1760718042
  21. 1760718041
  22. 1760718043
  23. 1760718040
  24. 1760718041
  25. 1760718034
  26. 1760718033
  27. 1760718043
  28. 1760718043
  29. 1760718031
  30. 1760718034
  31. 1760718042
  32. 1760718035
  33. 1760718040
  34. 1760718040
  35. 1760718040
  36. 1760718031
  37. 1760718035
  38. 1760718035
  39. 1760718042
  40. 1760718035
  41. 1760718034
  42. 1760718035
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,008KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKFC70N1600896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,008 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Ultra-Clean, LOW LOW KM, One-Owner Mazda CX-3 from Belleville, ON! This GS AWD model looks stunning in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proxy keys, automatic headlights, blind spot monitors, lane departure warning, a factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission driving the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth-centred front seats with nice bolstering, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a rear privacy shade, and comfortable rear seating, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a central touch screen AM/FM HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, SPORT Driving mode, Auto Hold Brake and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, LOW KM and Fantastic Options!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX HTD-Cloth 8Pass CarPlay BackupCam LKAS Adaptive for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Honda Odyssey EX HTD-Cloth 8Pass CarPlay BackupCam LKAS Adaptive 117,629 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation 4x4 HTD-Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation 4x4 HTD-Cloth CarPlay BackupCam XM 166,200 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR Heated-Leather SkyCam CarPlay BOSE RemStart XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SR Heated-Leather SkyCam CarPlay BOSE RemStart XM 60,926 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2022 Mazda CX-3