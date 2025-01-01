$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD HeatedCloth Sunroof Apple CarPlay BackupCam
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS AWD HeatedCloth Sunroof Apple CarPlay BackupCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,008 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Ultra-Clean, LOW LOW KM, One-Owner Mazda CX-3 from Belleville, ON! This GS AWD model looks stunning in its White paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proxy keys, automatic headlights, blind spot monitors, lane departure warning, a factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, a sleek rear spoiler, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission driving the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth-centred front seats with nice bolstering, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a rear privacy shade, and comfortable rear seating, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, push button start, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a central touch screen AM/FM HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, SPORT Driving mode, Auto Hold Brake and more!
Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, LOW KM and Fantastic Options!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-623-2906