Super-Clean, One-Owner RAM 1500 from North York, ON! This Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab looks sharp in its timeless Black/Black colour scheme, with great convenience options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, power folding heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted rear privacy glass and a power sliding rear window, a trailer hitch, parking sensors, a hard folding tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and an Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with seating for 6 through its heated front seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar controls, fold-up centre console, and comfortable and spacious rear seating, all-weather floor mats front and rear, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, gear selection knob and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Climate Creen and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Tow/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage Door openers, and more!

Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Sharp-looking Truck with great options inside and out!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

129,641 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Classic-SLT Crew4x4 HTD Cloth CarPlay 6Pass XM A/C

13170494

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Classic-SLT Crew4x4 HTD Cloth CarPlay 6Pass XM A/C

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,641KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LG2NG285342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 129,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, One-Owner RAM 1500 from North York, ON! This Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab looks sharp in its timeless Black/Black colour scheme, with great convenience options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, power folding heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted rear privacy glass and a power sliding rear window, a trailer hitch, parking sensors, a hard folding tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and an Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with seating for 6 through its heated front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar controls, fold-up centre console, and comfortable and spacious rear seating, all-weather floor mats front and rear, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, gear selection knob and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Climate Creen and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Tow/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage Door openers, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Sharp-looking Truck with great options inside and out!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-623-2906

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2022 RAM 1500 Classic