$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Classic-SLT Crew4x4 HTD Cloth CarPlay 6Pass XM A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 129,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, One-Owner RAM 1500 from North York, ON! This Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab looks sharp in its timeless Black/Black colour scheme, with great convenience options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, power folding heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, tinted rear privacy glass and a power sliding rear window, a trailer hitch, parking sensors, a hard folding tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and an Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with seating for 6 through its heated front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar controls, fold-up centre console, and comfortable and spacious rear seating, all-weather floor mats front and rear, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, gear selection knob and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Climate Creen and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Tow/Haul mode, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage Door openers, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, One-Owner, Sharp-looking Truck with great options inside and out!
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
