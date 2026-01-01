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<p>WOW! Super-Clean and sharp-looking Volkswagen Taos from Trenton, ON! This Highline 4Motion model looks incredible in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, an enormous Panoramic Sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, automatic headlights, roof rack rails, driver assist systems including lane keeping assist, forward collision warning/adaptive cruise settings, and blind spot monitors, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory machine finished alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, spacious and comfortable rear seating, a large cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with accent stitching, Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Beats Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive mode/terrain settings, auto-stop/start override button, USB-C/12V accessory ports, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Gorgeous SUV with great options and good fuel economy, great commuter!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2022 Volkswagen Taos

97,029 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Taos

HighlineAWD PanoRoof XM NAV DriverAssist BackupCam

Watch This Vehicle
14299754

2022 Volkswagen Taos

HighlineAWD PanoRoof XM NAV DriverAssist BackupCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5

905-623-2906

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,029KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2X7B21NM069975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,029 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super-Clean and sharp-looking Volkswagen Taos from Trenton, ON! This Highline 4Motion model looks incredible in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, an enormous Panoramic Sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, automatic headlights, roof rack rails, driver assist systems including lane keeping assist, forward collision warning/adaptive cruise settings, and blind spot monitors, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory machine finished alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, spacious and comfortable rear seating, a large cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with accent stitching, Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Beats Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive mode/terrain settings, auto-stop/start override button, USB-C/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Gorgeous SUV with great options and good fuel economy, great commuter!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2022 Volkswagen Taos