$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
HighlineAWD PanoRoof XM NAV DriverAssist BackupCam
2022 Volkswagen Taos
HighlineAWD PanoRoof XM NAV DriverAssist BackupCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
905-623-2906
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,029 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean and sharp-looking Volkswagen Taos from Trenton, ON! This Highline 4Motion model looks incredible in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, an enormous Panoramic Sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, automatic headlights, roof rack rails, driver assist systems including lane keeping assist, forward collision warning/adaptive cruise settings, and blind spot monitors, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory machine finished alloy wheels, a peppy fuel efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather front seats with driver's power adjustment and lumbar control, spacious and comfortable rear seating, a large cargo area, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with accent stitching, Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Beats Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive mode/terrain settings, auto-stop/start override button, USB-C/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Gorgeous SUV with great options and good fuel economy, great commuter!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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