As per OMVIC we must disclose the following statement on all as is vehicles: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
New Arrival! This 2008 Ford Taurus X is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
This SUV has 216,959 kms. It's beige in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Chrome Grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Tumble forward rear seats
Rear buckets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Wheelbase: 2,868 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,440 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 1,011 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 978 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 853 mm
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Width: 1,902 mm
Overall height: 1,712 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Curb weight: 1,796 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
Overall Length: 5,088 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,285 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,168 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,413 L
