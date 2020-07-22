2008 Ford Taurus X

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Simulated carbon fibre dash trim Remote, digital keypad power door locks Tumble forward rear seats Rear buckets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Simulated carbon fibre door trim Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Capacity: 72 L Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Wheelbase: 2,868 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,440 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 1,011 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 978 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 853 mm Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Overall Width: 1,902 mm Overall height: 1,712 mm Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Curb weight: 1,796 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm Overall Length: 5,088 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,285 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,168 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,413 L

