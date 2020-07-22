2012 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Safety Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Fuel Type: Flexible Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 136 L Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,105 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm Front Hip Room: 1,537 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,641 mm Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 1,696 L Overall Width: 2,012 mm Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Stability control with anti-roll control SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 3,334 kg

