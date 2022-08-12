2012 Jeep Wrangler

$20,029 + taxes & licensing 1 9 7 , 8 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8979733

8979733 Stock #: NJN90A

NJN90A VIN: 1C4AJWAG2CL179936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # NJN90A

Mileage 197,858 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Mechanical Power Steering Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior 2 door Fog Lamps Body-coloured grille Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 75 Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Floor mats: Carpet front Center Console: Full with locking storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Non-independent front suspension classification Trailing arm rear suspension Leading link front suspension Additional Features Automatic locking hubs Convertible occupant rollover protection Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 7 Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Silver styled steel rims Rear door type: Conventional Tumble forward rear seats Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Black bumpers ABS Traction Control Manual convertible roof Clock: In-radio display Fuel Capacity: 70 L Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm Rear Leg Room: 904 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,872 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,423 mm Front Head Room: 1,049 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,565 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,135 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,557 L Overall Length: 4,161 mm Overall height: 1,801 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,179 kg Curb weight: 1,759 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.