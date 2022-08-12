$20,029+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Sport - Fog Lamps
197,858KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Military heritage blends with modern tech and engineering in this legendary off-roader. This 2012 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 197,858 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Four-wheel Drive.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4AJWAG2CL179936.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 door
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured grille
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 75
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Cloth Seat Upholstery
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Automatic locking hubs
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 7
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Silver styled steel rims
Rear door type: Conventional
Tumble forward rear seats
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Black bumpers
ABS Traction Control
Manual convertible roof
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,872 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,423 mm
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,565 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,135 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,557 L
Overall Length: 4,161 mm
Overall height: 1,801 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,179 kg
Curb weight: 1,759 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
