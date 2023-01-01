Menu
2012 RAM 1500

237,578 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

237,578KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10520814
  • Stock #: NTP118A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7LT5CS336544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NTP118A
  • Mileage 237,578 KM

Vehicle Description

You certify you save. Runs, Drives, Stops. Vehicle has not been inspect and sold as is This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Head Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat side-impact airbags
Height-adjustable front shoulder belts
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Column
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Tire Pressure Monitor
Speed Control
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear floor mats
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
Floor tunnel insulation
Storage Tray
Carpeted floor covering
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Rear under seat storage compartment
Chrome accent shift knob
2nd row in floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Next Generation Engine Controller
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
7-Pin Wiring Harness
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
Tip start electronic starting feature
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
5' 7" cargo box

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service

Exterior

tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
CARGO LAMP
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tire carrier winch
Bright grille
Front license plate bracket
Bright front bumper
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Locking Tailgate
Bright Rear Bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
17" steel spare wheel
Body-colour upper front fascia
Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
Auto halogen headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer compass outside temp gauge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

