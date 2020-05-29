2013 BMW X5

- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Rain sensing front wipers
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Window grid antenna
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 55
- Safety
- BMW Assist
- Side Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Seating
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Powertrain
- Suspension
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Double wishbone front suspension
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Security
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Audio system security
- Trim
- Windows
- Additional Features
- 4 door
- Cornering Lights
- Front Reading Lights
- Keyless Ignition
- Driver seat memory
- Radio data system
- Speed-proportional power steering
- Remote window operation
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Four 12V DC power outlets
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Intercooled Turbo
- Heated windshield washer jets
- Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
- Passenger reverse tilt mirror
- Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
- Metal-look shift knob trim
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Total Number of Speakers: 10
- Power Activated Liftgate/tailgate
- Rear door type: Liftgate/tailgate
- Headlight cleaners with washer
- Self-leveling headlights
- Type of tires: Run flat AS
- Run flat tires
- Wheel Width: 8.5
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Front Head Room: 998 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 85 L
- Tires: Width: 255 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
- Rear Head Room: 991 mm
- Stability control with anti-roll control
- Front Leg Room: 1,013 mm
- AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
- Rear Leg Room: 929 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,750 L
- Selective service internet access
- Overall Width: 1,933 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,933 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,523 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,474 mm
- Overall Length: 4,857 mm
- Overall height: 1,776 mm
- Curb weight: 2,250 kg
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,890 kg
