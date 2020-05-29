Menu
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2013 BMW X5

2013 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2013 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5153774
  • Stock #: NJL93A
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C57D0E13161
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
With excellent performance figures and ultra efficient engines, this 2013 BMW X5 is yet again one of the best SUVs on the market. This 2013 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.

This 2013 BMW X5 continues to be a benchmark for any company contemplating a new luxury mid-size SUV. This X5's off-road-ability may be outweighed by its superb on-road manners, but that's all on purpose - it's a luxury family wagon tailored for comfort, meant for gated-community garages everywhere. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, this 2013 BMW X5 is a top choice for a luxury crossover SUV, especially if performance is a priority. This SUV has 132,000 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L I6 24V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm



Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • BMW Assist
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Double wishbone front suspension
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Cornering Lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Keyless Ignition
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Power remote trunk release
  • Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Passenger reverse tilt mirror
  • Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Total Number of Speakers: 10
  • Power Activated Liftgate/tailgate
  • Rear door type: Liftgate/tailgate
  • Headlight cleaners with washer
  • Self-leveling headlights
  • Type of tires: Run flat AS
  • Run flat tires
  • Wheel Width: 8.5
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Front Head Room: 998 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 85 L
  • Tires: Width: 255 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 991 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Front Leg Room: 1,013 mm
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Rear Leg Room: 929 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,750 L
  • Selective service internet access
  • Overall Width: 1,933 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,933 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,523 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,474 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,857 mm
  • Overall height: 1,776 mm
  • Curb weight: 2,250 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,890 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

