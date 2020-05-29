2013 BMW X5

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety BMW Assist

Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Cornering Lights

Front Reading Lights

Keyless Ignition

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Speed-proportional power steering

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Fuel Type: Premium unleaded

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Intercooled Turbo

Heated windshield washer jets

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Passenger reverse tilt mirror

Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Power Activated Liftgate/tailgate

Rear door type: Liftgate/tailgate

Headlight cleaners with washer

Self-leveling headlights

Type of tires: Run flat AS

Run flat tires

Wheel Width: 8.5

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Front Head Room: 998 mm

Fuel Capacity: 85 L

Tires: Width: 255 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 991 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Front Leg Room: 1,013 mm

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Rear Leg Room: 929 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,750 L

Selective service internet access

Overall Width: 1,933 mm

Wheelbase: 2,933 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,523 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,474 mm

Overall Length: 4,857 mm

Overall height: 1,776 mm

Curb weight: 2,250 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2,890 kg

