2013 Chrysler 200

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Type of tires: Touring AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Fuel Capacity: 64 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm Max Cargo Capacity: 385 L Rear Head Room: 975 mm Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,087 kg Wheelbase: 2,765 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,431 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Consumption: City: 10.0 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,544 kg Overall Length: 4,870 mm Overall Width: 1,843 mm Overall height: 1,482 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm

