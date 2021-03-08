Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
For a modern, sophisticated sedan that feels like a luxury car, but is priced like an economy car, the sleek Chrysler 200 is an unbeatable value. This 2013 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. Thesleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 150,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCBABXDN508618.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Type of tires: Touring AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Grille
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 919 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 385 L
Rear Head Room: 975 mm
Front Head Room: 1,017 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,087 kg
Wheelbase: 2,765 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,431 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.0 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,544 kg
Overall Length: 4,870 mm
Overall Width: 1,843 mm
Overall height: 1,482 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm
