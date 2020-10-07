2013 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Type of tires: Touring AS Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot AC power outlet: 1 Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,834 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 78 L Max cargo capacity: 1,914 L Overall Length: 4,887 mm Overall height: 1,692 mm Wheelbase: 2,891 mm Front Head Room: 1,036 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Curb weight: 1,735 kg Manual child safety locks Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.