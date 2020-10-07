For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2013 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 128,811 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG1DT683154.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
AC power outlet: 1
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,834 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 78 L
Max cargo capacity: 1,914 L
Overall Length: 4,887 mm
Overall height: 1,692 mm
Wheelbase: 2,891 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Curb weight: 1,735 kg
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
