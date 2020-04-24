Menu
2013 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

2013 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT500

Location

Cavalcade Ford

420 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

800-463-8731

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4913973
  • Stock #: K557A
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8KZ4D5219886
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Black sports car with no reported accidents!! 2013 Ford Shelby GT 500 Convertible with 5.8L V8 engine and 6-speed manual transmission!! Comes equipped with dual zone A/C, performance white tape stripe, Recaro leather seats, Shaker pro audio system, power convertible soft top roof, SVT exhaust, SYNC system and much more!! For more information on this vehicle or to schedule a test drive, call us at 705-645-8731 or visit our website www.cavalcadeford.com Like this car? Now you can buy it online at www.cavalcadeford.com. Cavalcade is the first Ford Store in Ontario that let?s you buy a car fully online. Simply click the ?buy now? button on our website and you can choose your payment, appraise your trade, and complete a credit application online. So you can know what to expect and choose when or if you?d like to come to the store. Buy it your way with Cavalcade Easy Buy.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • M/T
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed M/T
  • Requires Subscription

