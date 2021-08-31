2014 Ford Escape

$11,950 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 4 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7714843

Stock #: NTM266A

NTM266A VIN: 1FMCU9G97EUC95104

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Slate

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NTM266A

Mileage 174,487 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Permanent locking hubs Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Sync Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Remote, digital keypad power door locks Intercooled Turbo Driver knee airbags Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm Fuel Capacity: 57 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 991 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Wheelbase: 2,690 mm SYNC with MyFord Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg Overall height: 1,685 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L Curb weight: 1,653 kg Overall Length: 4,524 mm Overall Width: 1,838 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

