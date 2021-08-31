The Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin, and useful high-tech features. -Edmunds This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 174,487 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G97EUC95104.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler! TEXT - (249) 700-5374 CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557 Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Permanent locking hubs
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Sync
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Intercooled Turbo
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Fuel Capacity: 57 L
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,096 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Wheelbase: 2,690 mm
SYNC with MyFord
Gross vehicle weight: 2,159 kg
Overall height: 1,685 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,920 L
Curb weight: 1,653 kg
Overall Length: 4,524 mm
Overall Width: 1,838 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.