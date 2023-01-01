Menu
Account
Sign In
This Jeep Cherokee Sport, with a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine, features a 9-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 31 highway/22 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 18814 kilometers! Jeep Cherokee Sport Options: This Jeep Cherokee Sport offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT. Safety options include Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Jeep Cherokee Sport at Muskoka Chrysler today. We are conveniently located at 380 Ecclestone Dr Bracebridge ON P1L1R1. Muskoka Chrysler has been serving our local community for over 40 years. We take pride in giving back to the community while providing the best customer service. We appreciate each and opportunity we have to serve you, not as a customer but as a friend

2014 Jeep Cherokee

18,814 KM

Details Description Features

$17,532

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

  1. 10785204
  2. 10785204
  3. 10785204
  4. 10785204
  5. 10785204
  6. 10785204
  7. 10785204
  8. 10785204
  9. 10785204
  10. 10785204
  11. 10785204
  12. 10785204
  13. 10785204
  14. 10785204
  15. 10785204
  16. 10785204
  17. 10785204
  18. 10785204
  19. 10785204
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$17,532

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
18,814KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJLAB1EW316332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,814 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee Sport, with a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine, features a 9-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 31 highway/22 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 18814 kilometers! Jeep Cherokee Sport Options: This Jeep Cherokee Sport offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT. Safety options include Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Jeep Cherokee Sport at Muskoka Chrysler today. We are conveniently located at 380 Ecclestone Dr Bracebridge ON P1L1R1. Muskoka Chrysler has been serving our local community for over 40 years. We take pride in giving back to the community while providing the best customer service. We appreciate each and opportunity we have to serve you, not as a customer but as a friend

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS

Seating

Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats

Mechanical

3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1000# Maximum Payload
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
15.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
Wheels: 17 x 7 Full Face Steel
Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir -inc: Tigershark
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ide Impact Beams
grated Roof Antenna
lluminated Locking Glove Box
Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 4 435 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Muskoka Chrysler

Used 2018 Dodge Durango SRT for sale in Bracebridge, ON
2018 Dodge Durango SRT 53,759 KM $56,982 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Bracebridge, ON
2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 100,121 KM $22,982 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Bracebridge, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 86,597 KM $32,061 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Muskoka Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

Call Dealer

705-645-XXXX

(click to show)

705-645-8763

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,532

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee