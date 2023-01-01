$17,532+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,814 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Cherokee Sport, with a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine, features a 9-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 31 highway/22 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 18814 kilometers! Jeep Cherokee Sport Options: This Jeep Cherokee Sport offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT. Safety options include Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Jeep Cherokee Sport at Muskoka Chrysler today. We are conveniently located at 380 Ecclestone Dr Bracebridge ON P1L1R1. Muskoka Chrysler has been serving our local community for over 40 years. We take pride in giving back to the community while providing the best customer service. We appreciate each and opportunity we have to serve you, not as a customer but as a friend
