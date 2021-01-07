2014 Nissan Frontier...

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Audio system memory card slot Rear jump seat Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Diameter of tires: 16.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Rear Head Room: 973 mm Overall height: 1,770 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,010 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 80 L Overall Width: 1,850 mm Front Leg Room: 1,076 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Wheelbase: 3,200 mm Rear Leg Room: 644 mm Front Hip Room: 1,416 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,396 mm Overall Length: 5,220 mm

