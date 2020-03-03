Menu
2014 RAM 1500

SLT

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 359,643KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4711719
  • Stock #: NTJ152A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5ES104126
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You certify you save! Crew cab 4x4 First impressions, tires look brand new, 4x4 appears to work, vehicle runs, drives stops, body in good shape! 5.7L hemi check engine light is on. Options include Heated seats, heated wheel, bucket seats, 20' wheels, Navigation Due to the age and or mileage we won't be reconditioning this vehicle which means you get a chance to buy for an amazing price. Vehicle has not been mechanically inspected, you can take it to your local mechanic for your piece of mind! This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

Muskoka Chrysler

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

