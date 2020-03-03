2014 RAM 1500

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
+ taxes & licensing
You certify you save! Crew cab 4x4 First impressions, tires look brand new, 4x4 appears to work, vehicle runs, drives stops, body in good shape! 5.7L hemi check engine light is on. Options include Heated seats, heated wheel, bucket seats, 20' wheels, Navigation Due to the age and or mileage we won't be reconditioning this vehicle which means you get a chance to buy for an amazing price. Vehicle has not been mechanically inspected, you can take it to your local mechanic for your piece of mind! This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1