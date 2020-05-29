Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

1-844-810-5218

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac SRX

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

375 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1T6

1-844-810-5218

Contact Seller

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,483KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5164838
  • Stock #: 20247A
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE32FS594646
Exterior Colour
"
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!



Cadillac's SRX is an avant-garde alternative in a segment founded by the more unadventurous Lexus RX350. -Car and Driver This 2015 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.



With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 92,483 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.com/greavette-en/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.greavettechevrolet.com%2F&visi







Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC is located at 375 Ecclestone Drive in beautiful Bracebridge, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Southern Ontario. At Greavette GM, our philosophy is based strongly on customer service and exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether youre inquiring about finance options or looking to set up a test drive, call our professional and knowledgable staff at (705) 645 - 2241.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

2015 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 92,483 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 18,800 KM
$25,440 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 68,874 KM
$15,586 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

375 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1T6

Call Dealer

1-844-810-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-810-5218

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory