375 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1T6
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
Cadillac's SRX is an avant-garde alternative in a segment founded by the more unadventurous Lexus RX350. -Car and Driver This 2015 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 92,483 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC is located at 375 Ecclestone Drive in beautiful Bracebridge, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Southern Ontario. At Greavette GM, our philosophy is based strongly on customer service and exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether youre inquiring about finance options or looking to set up a test drive, call our professional and knowledgable staff at (705) 645 - 2241.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
