2015 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo AC power outlet: 1 Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm Rear Leg Room: 907 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Overall Width: 1,775 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm Urethane shift knob trim Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm Rear Head Room: 986 mm Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg Wheelbase: 2,555 mm Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,656 mm Integrated satellite communications Overall Length: 4,247 mm Curb weight: 1,476 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights OnStar Basic w/RemoteLink

