Get the driveability of a compact with the utility of a small SUV in the Chevy Trax. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest in technology features and a great value for the price. This SUV has 106,305 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Torsion beam rear suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
AC power outlet: 1
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm
Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg
Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,656 mm
Integrated satellite communications
Overall Length: 4,247 mm
Curb weight: 1,476 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
OnStar Basic w/RemoteLink
