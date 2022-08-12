$13,029+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,029
+ taxes & licensing
Muskoka Chrysler
705-645-8763
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
$13,029
+ taxes & licensing
212,163KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8979736
- Stock #: NDN9A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR745985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sandstone
- Interior Colour Slate
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NDN9A
- Mileage 212,163 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 212,163 kms. It's sandstone in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG5FR745985.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
Cloth Seat Upholstery
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Dual front air conditioning zones
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Driver knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 999 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Overall Length: 5,151 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,651 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,050 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,751 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Muskoka Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1