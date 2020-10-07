2015 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Simulated wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood/metal-look door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Overall Width: 1,885 mm Front Head Room: 996 mm Rear Head Room: 995 mm Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm Front Hip Room: 1,431 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,421 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Capacity: 66 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 985 mm Stability control with anti-roll control SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 2,051 L Overall Length: 4,685 mm Overall height: 1,735 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,260 kg Curb weight: 1,781 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system

