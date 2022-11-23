$13,029+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,029
+ taxes & licensing
Muskoka Chrysler
705-645-8763
2015 Kia Sorento
2015 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
705-645-8763
$13,029
+ taxes & licensing
197,279KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9337795
- Stock #: UL242A
- VIN: 5XYKT3A65FG618065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UL242A
- Mileage 197,279 KM
Vehicle Description
The Sorento has been designed with a wide stance and a long wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento's advanced safety systems have also been designed to help give you peace of mind every time you drive. Each feature has been engineered to help you maintain control while driving. The best part is that these systems were programmed to function automatically, leaving you free to focus on the road ahead. This SUV has 197,279 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Overall Width: 1,885 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Rear Head Room: 995 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,048 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,506 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,431 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,421 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 985 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.4 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,051 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,180 kg
Overall Length: 4,685 mm
Overall height: 1,735 mm
Curb weight: 1,703 kg
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Muskoka Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Muskoka Chrysler
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1