Chev MyLink, 8 inch Colour Touchscreen, True North Edition, LED Cargo Box Lighting, 6 inch Chrome Assist Steps!
Dependable - Capable - Advanced, three key words that best describe the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Bracebridge.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 92,539 kms. It's black raven in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and OnStar with 4G LTE. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chev Mylink, 8 Inch Colour Touchscreen, True North Edition, Led Cargo Box Lighting, 6 Inch Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Axle, 3.08 Ratio.
Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC is located at 375 Ecclestone Drive in beautiful Bracebridge, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Southern Ontario. At Greavette GM, our philosophy is based strongly on customer service and exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether youre inquiring about finance options or looking to set up a test drive, call our professional and knowledgable staff at (705) 645 - 2241.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
