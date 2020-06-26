Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

1-844-810-5218

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Chev MyLink

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Chev MyLink

Location

Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

375 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1T6

1-844-810-5218

  1. 5259749
  2. 5259749
  3. 5259749
  4. 5259749
  5. 5259749
  6. 5259749
  7. 5259749
  8. 5259749
  9. 5259749
  10. 5259749
  11. 5259749
  12. 5259749
  13. 5259749
  14. 5259749
  15. 5259749
  16. 5259749
  17. 5259749
  18. 5259749
  19. 5259749
  20. 5259749
  21. 5259749
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,539KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259749
  • Stock #: P8143
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC8GZ264984
Exterior Colour
Black Raven
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Chev MyLink, 8 inch Colour Touchscreen, True North Edition, LED Cargo Box Lighting, 6 inch Chrome Assist Steps!



Dependable - Capable - Advanced, three key words that best describe the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Bracebridge.



The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 92,539 kms. It's black raven in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and OnStar with 4G LTE. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chev Mylink, 8 Inch Colour Touchscreen, True North Edition, Led Cargo Box Lighting, 6 Inch Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Axle, 3.08 Ratio.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.com/greavette-en/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.greavettechevrolet.com%2F&visi







Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC is located at 375 Ecclestone Drive in beautiful Bracebridge, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Southern Ontario. At Greavette GM, our philosophy is based strongly on customer service and exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether youre inquiring about finance options or looking to set up a test drive, call our professional and knowledgable staff at (705) 645 - 2241.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 92,539 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 139,624 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 59,235 KM
$21,479 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

Greavette Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

375 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1T6

Call Dealer

1-844-810-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-810-5218

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory