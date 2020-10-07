2016 Chrysler 200

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Manual front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Fuel Type: Flexible Driver and passenger knee airbags UConnect wireless connectivity Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Coloured grille w/chrome surround Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 215 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,338 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Leg Room: 956 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 60 L Rear Head Room: 950 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 982 mm Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg Overall Width: 1,871 mm Overall height: 1,491 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,575 kg Max cargo capacity: 411 L Front Leg Room: 1,071 mm Wheelbase: 2,742 mm Overall Length: 4,885 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port

