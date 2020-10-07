UConnect, Power Seat, Premium Audio System, Touch Screen
The Chrysler 200 is a stylish, comfortable, and appealing sedan, according to the Car Connection. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 161,256 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC Flexible Fuel engine.
Our 200's trim level is Limited. Enjoy more style and technology in the 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with feature that includes aluminum wheels, an 8 way power driver seat, leather steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity and an upgraded 6 speaker audio system over the base LX model. This stylish car also comes with premium cloth seats, Uconnect technology and a 5 inch touchscreen. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAB7GN103245.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler! TEXT - (249) 700-5374 CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557 Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Manual front air conditioning
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Fuel Type: Flexible
Driver and passenger knee airbags
UConnect wireless connectivity
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,338 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Leg Room: 956 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Rear Head Room: 950 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 982 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg
Overall Width: 1,871 mm
Overall height: 1,491 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,575 kg
Max cargo capacity: 411 L
Front Leg Room: 1,071 mm
Wheelbase: 2,742 mm
Overall Length: 4,885 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.