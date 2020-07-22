2016 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Silver styled steel rims Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Black grille w/chrome surround Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,820 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Rear Head Room: 980 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Curb weight: 1,531 kg Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L Overall Length: 4,557 mm Rear Leg Room: 972 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,025 kg Overall height: 1,642 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port

