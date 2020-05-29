2016 Jeep Cherokee

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AT

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Manual front air conditioning Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Trim Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Auxilliary engine cooler

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Simulated wood door trim

AC power outlet: 1

Black bumpers

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Cloth/leather seat upholstery

Clock: In-radio display

Wireless phone connectivity

Polished aluminum rims

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 978 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Suspension Class: Off-Road

Front Head Room: 1,001 mm

Overall height: 1,722 mm

Overall Length: 4,623 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km

Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm

Overall Width: 1,902 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm

Wheelbase: 2,718 mm

Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear

Fuel Capacity: 59 L

Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg

Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm

Manual child safety locks

Black w/metal-look surround grille

Curb weight: 1,827 kg

Max cargo capacity: 1,668 L

Stability controll with anti-roll

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

