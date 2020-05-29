+ taxes & licensing
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels
Car Connection says the 2016 Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 82,972 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.2L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with the off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, cloth seats with red stitching, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and 6-speaker audio, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS9GW353085.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
