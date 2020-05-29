Menu
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,972KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5153780
  • Stock #: NJL95A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS9GW353085
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels

Car Connection says the 2016 Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2016 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 82,972 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.2L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with the off-road-ready Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, cloth seats with red stitching, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth and 6-speaker audio, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS9GW353085.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm



Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AT
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Manual front air conditioning
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Trim
  • Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Black bumpers
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Cloth/leather seat upholstery
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Polished aluminum rims
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 978 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Suspension Class: Off-Road
  • Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
  • Overall height: 1,722 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,623 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
  • Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,902 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,718 mm
  • Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
  • Fuel Capacity: 59 L
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Black w/metal-look surround grille
  • Curb weight: 1,827 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,668 L
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 2 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

