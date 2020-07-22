2016 Jeep Renegade

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 6.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Black bumpers Driver knee airbags Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering UConnect wireless connectivity Coloured dash trim Coloured door trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Stability control with anti-roll control Fuel Capacity: 48 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Wheelbase: 2,570 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Black aluminum rims Rear Hip Room: 1,319 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,419 mm Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm Overall height: 1,689 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 891 mm Colored center console trim Front Head Room: 1,045 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,440 L Overall Width: 1,887 mm Overall Length: 4,232 mm Curb weight: 1,444 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,044 kg

