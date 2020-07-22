Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control
Small, but mighty, the Jeep Renegade is a capable SUV that's full of surprises. This 2016 Jeep Renegade is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
Freedom riders with fuel-saving sensibilities can have it all, thanks to the exceptional value, clever versatility, and authentic Jeep capability found in this Renegade. Live the adventurous life, conquering challenging terrain and worrisome weather with strength and style. The cabin is filled with creature comforts and advanced technology alike. This is the world of Renegade, a unique member of the Jeep brand's most-awarded SUV lineup ever. This SUV has 71,922 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Renegade's trim level is North. This midrange Renegade North is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with Uconnect with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 6-speaker audio, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, a USB port, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, roof rails, air conditioning, automatic headlights, push-button start, and more.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille w/chrome accents
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Black bumpers
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
UConnect wireless connectivity
Coloured dash trim
Coloured door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Black aluminum rims
Rear Hip Room: 1,319 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,419 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm
Overall height: 1,689 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 891 mm
Colored center console trim
Front Head Room: 1,045 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,440 L
Overall Width: 1,887 mm
Overall Length: 4,232 mm
Curb weight: 1,444 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,044 kg
