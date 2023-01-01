$33,029+ tax & licensing
$33,029
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - A/C - Low Mileage
Location
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
74,522KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9620008
- Stock #: NJM158A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG0GL212355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
It could be argued that the 2016 Jeep Wrangler is the best off-roader ever. - Autotrader.com This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the ultimate expression of our legacy of performance. With well-thought-out designs inside and out, the Wrangler Unlimited doesn't just look good, it is fully capable and ready to be made your own. The king of off-road vehicles offers an impressive list of standard features. The Unlimited's exterior proudly wears its legendary heritage right down to the classic details. It even has four doors so it's easy to bring family and friends along for the adventure.This low mileage SUV has just 74,522 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara features a heavy-duty suspension and shock absorbers, aluminum wheels, remote power doors, side steps, an Infinity 7 speaker audio system and an auxiliary input jack, air conditioning, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather steering wheel and tinted rear windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG0GL212355.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
TEXT - (249) 700-5374
CHAT or CALL - (888) 302-8557
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Bracebridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
A/C
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Coil front spring
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Trailing arm rear suspension
Leading link front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Premium audio system
Convertible occupant rollover protection
Transmission hill holder
Glass rear window
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Conventional
Wheel Diameter: 18
Black bumpers
ABS Traction Control
Video Monitor Location: Front
Manual convertible roof
Manual composite sunroof
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 85 L
Overall Width: 1,872 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Leg Room: 945 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Head Room: 1,049 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Wheelbase: 2,946 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,443 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,999 L
Overall Length: 4,684 mm
Overall height: 1,844 mm
Curb weight: 1,994 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Manual child safety locks
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
