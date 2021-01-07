More than a pretty face, the Optima is a great value, thanks to its refined chassis and upscale cabin - caranddriver.com This 2016 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
Getting behind the wheel of a stylish sedan that fits the way you drive - there's nothing like it. The 2016 Kia Optima has been designed to fit your lifestyle and driving needs. A sleek fusion of bold style, heart-pounding performance, and advanced technology, the 2016 Optima confidently pushes the boundaries of the midsize sedan, with plenty of attitude to spare. This sedan has 69,924 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Optima's trim level is SXL Turbo. This top-of-the-line Optima SXL is a thrilling sedan. It comes with Nappa premium Black or Cabernet leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio, a wireless phone charger, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a 360-degree camera, dual power sunroofs, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and more.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Driver seat memory
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Self-leveling headlights
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Curb weight: 1,630 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Rear Leg Room: 905 mm
Overall Width: 1,860 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
Wheelbase: 2,805 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,423 mm
Max cargo capacity: 450 L
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,422 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,475 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
UVO
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,855 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
AppLink
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights