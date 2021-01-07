2016 Kia Optima

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Aluminum center console trim Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning Driver seat memory Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Self-leveling headlights Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Fuel Capacity: 70 L Front Leg Room: 1,155 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 960 mm Curb weight: 1,630 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,010 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 905 mm Overall Width: 1,860 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg Wheelbase: 2,805 mm Front Hip Room: 1,423 mm Max cargo capacity: 450 L Overall height: 1,465 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,422 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,475 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille UVO Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,855 mm Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate AppLink Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Rear reverse sensing system Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation : Autonomous Emergency Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.