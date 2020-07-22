Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Rigid axle rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Wheel Diameter: 20 Wheel Width: 9 Clock: In-radio display Wireless phone connectivity Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Tires: Width: 275 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km Overall height: 1,991 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Curb weight: 2,460 kg

