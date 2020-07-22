Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control
Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bracebridge.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 115,940 kms. It's granite in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some sporty attitude to this rugged Ram. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a rotary dial e-shifter, a power driver's seat, body-color front fascia, rear bumper, and grille with bright billets, aluminum wheels, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7HT9GS190911.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Rigid axle rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
AC power outlet: 1
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Electric power steering
Wheel Diameter: 20
Wheel Width: 9
Clock: In-radio display
Wireless phone connectivity
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 5,817 mm
Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,991 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Curb weight: 2,460 kg
