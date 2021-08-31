$30,950 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7714846

7714846 Stock #: NTM70A

NTM70A VIN: 1C6RR7GT2GS151613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Slate

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NTM70A

Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Bluetooth Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Rigid axle rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Front Reading Lights Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Passenger vanity mirrors Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 98 L Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.6 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Overall height: 1,974 mm Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 5,817 mm Wheelbase: 3,556 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,598 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg Curb weight: 2,312 kg Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.