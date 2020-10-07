Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Type of tires: Touring AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip 60-40 Third Row Seat Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Driver knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Overall height: 1,725 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm Fuel Capacity: 75 L Tires: Width: 225 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km Wheelbase: 3,078 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg Overall Length: 5,151 mm Overall Width: 1,998 mm Front Head Room: 1,012 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 939 mm Curb weight: 2,050 kg Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 941 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 959 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.