2017 Honda CR-V

Stock #: UC191

UC191 VIN: 2HKRW1H3XHH003156

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UC191

Mileage 73,651 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Remote Engine Start Intermittent front wipers External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Touch Screen Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Silver aluminum rims Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 17" aluminum wheels Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm Rear Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg Wheelbase: 2,660 mm Overall Width: 1,849 mm Overall Length: 4,586 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,018 mm HondaLink Overall height: 1,679 mm Curb weight: 1,502 kg Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.