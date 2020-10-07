2017 Jeep Renegade

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AT Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Manual front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Cornering Lights Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors AC power outlet: 1 Black bumpers Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering UConnect wireless connectivity Coloured dash trim Coloured door trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Overall Width: 1,885 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,080 kg SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Wheelbase: 2,570 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,044 mm Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm Curb weight: 1,602 kg Overall height: 1,689 mm Rear Leg Room: 892 mm Manual child safety locks Colored center console trim Overall Length: 4,232 mm Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Max cargo capacity: 1,438 L Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports

